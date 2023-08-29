Cyprus: Anti-migrant protests rock Paphos suburb, 20 arrests

Protestors have returned to the streets of Chlorakas, near Paphos in western Cyprus, in a fresh attack against migrants living in the area.

In disturbing scenes on Monday evening, groups were seen marching – some with crowbars – chanting ‘get out’.

Police made 20 arrests, a car was torched and officers used teargas to break apart demonstrators.

In recent weeks, residents have expressed fury over of migrants – many from Africa and the Middle East – being located in the district.

Earlier, the leader of the Chloraka community appealed to residents to remain calm, as steps towards resolving tensions got underway.

On Sunday, a small extreme-right group attacked migrants and some properties after a so-called ‘anti-ghettoisation’ protest.

Cyprus has struggled to absorb the huge numbers of migrants arriving, as it sits on the front-line of the EU’s people trafficking route through the Mediterranean.

Chloraka Village is situated west of the Paphos district three kilometres from the town.

Another migrant boat arrives off Cyprus, captain arrested Cyprus is experiencing an influx of migrant boats off its eastern coastline as good weather continues across the Mediterranean. On Monday, police arrested a 27-year-old man after he ferried 19 migrants toward the island – [Read More] Migrant boat with 17 people lands in Cyprus A migrant boat has been shepherded into a Cypriot port after getting into difficulties off the eastern coast of Cyprus. According to Cyprus Radio, the boat had departed from Syria. The small craft was seen [Read More]