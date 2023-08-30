Israeli troops shoot Palestinian after alleged car-ramming attack

Israeli troops shot a Palestinian after he allegedly carried out a car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Israeli and Palestinian sources said.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that the suspect approached a military post in a car and “accelerated (the car) toward IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers who were conducting routine activity,” adding the troops opened fire on the man and “neutralized” him.

An Israeli soldier was lightly injured in the incident, the spokesperson said, adding that he was evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported that a Palestinian man sustained serious injuries after being shot by Israeli soldiers outside the Jewish settlement of Beit Hagai, near the flashpoint city of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

It was the latest violence between Israelis and Palestinians amid an ongoing escalation of tensions that was triggered mostly by frequent Israeli raids on the West Bank.

Since January, 33 people, most of them Israelis, have been killed in a series of attacks carried out by Palestinians, and more than 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, according to official figures. ■