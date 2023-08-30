Tokyo stocks end higher on solid tech shares

Tokyo stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, buoyed by the upbeat performance of heavyweight technology-related shares.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, rose 106.49 points, or 0.33 percent, from Tuesday to end at 32,333.46.

The broader Topix index finished 9.97 points, or 0.43 percent, higher at 2,313.38.

In the overnight U.S. market, the U.S. long-term rate declined due to the country’s economic indicators that fell short of market expectations.

Buying in U.S. high-tech stocks led to gains in semiconductor-related stocks here in the Tokyo market, such as Tokyo Electron and Advantest, as well as electronic component stocks such as Murata Manufacturing and Kyocera.

On the Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, machinery and securities house shares.

Issues that rose outpaced those that fell by 1,000 to 740, while 90 ended the day unchanged.

The turnover for the day came in at 3.3 trillion yen (22.58 billion U.S. dollars). ■