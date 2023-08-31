Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear power plant to expand

Egypt’s nuclear regulatory authority has granted permission to establish the fourth and final unit at the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant, with a generating capacity equivalent to 1200 megawatts.

In a statement, the Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) said it approved the construction process after a comprehensive inspection from July 30 to Aug. 2.

According to the results of the review, evaluation and inspection, the safety of the fourth unit was verified, and it was not proven that there were any risks threatening humans, the environment and property, said the statement.

In July 2022, Egypt began constructing the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant, the country’s first nuclear power station, which is located in the Mediterranean province of Matrouh, some 300 km northwest of Cairo.

The program is based on an agreement between Egypt and Russia that entered into force in December 2017, with the building of 4 reactor units, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, at a total construction cost of 28.75 billion U.S. dollars.

About 25 billion dollars, or 85 percent of the budget, is financed by Russia through a 22-year repayment loan. Egypt bears the remaining 15 percent in the form of installments.

