Italy’s business climate records significant drop

Business and consumer sentiment fell in the latest survey of companies and families amid mixed data of the Italian economy, the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) said on Wednesday.

The institute said that confidence in the country’s business climate in August saw a significant drop from 108.9 to 106.8 points, amid concerns over inflation, high energy costs, and geopolitical issues.

All sections of the business survey showed declines, including manufacturing, construction, retail trade, and services, according to the survey, which provides an indicator of companies’ willingness to expand staff, invest in research, and take on new market segments.

Consumer sentiment, on the other hand, was virtually unchanged, slipping modestly from 106.7 to 106.5 points.

All the indicators use a 100-point baseline from 2010, adjusted upward or downward based on responses to the ISTAT survey near the end of every month.

ISTAT’s data shows that Italy’s inflation in July remained above the eurozone average, mainly due to high energy prices. Industrial turnover, another key economic indicator, fell by 0.6 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the agency estimates that the country’s economy will grow by 1.2 percent this year.

According to Confcommercio, a national association of business owners, Italy’s economy is being boosted by the return of tourism. However, Confcommercio’s president Carlo Sangalli said last week that the overall economic outlook for the country remained unclear. ■