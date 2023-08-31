Lightning strikes, floods kill 3 in northern Yemen

Three people lost their lives and seven were injured in northern Yemen due to lightning strikes and floods in the past 24 hours, according to local health authorities on Thursday.

Two women were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in the Shaharah and al-Ashah districts of Amran province. Another woman was swept away by floods in the al-Jamimah district of Hajjah province, whose body was later found by local residents.

Seven men were injured by lightning while standing near a shop in the Az-Zaydiyah district of Hodeidah province.

These incidents follow a series of similar events since the beginning of August, as heavy rainstorms, thunderbolts, and flash floods continue to impact northern Yemen. ■