One Israeli killed, five injured in car-ramming attack

A Palestinian truck driver rammed into Israelis near a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, killing one and injuring five, before being shot and killed by soldiers.

The Israeli military issued a statement describing the incident as “a car-ramming attack” at the Maccabim checkpoint in the West Bank, near the central Israeli city of Modiin.

Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene and was subsequently shot dead by security guards after being located at another checkpoint during the ongoing searches.

Three civilians were injured, including one in critical condition who later died of his wounds in the hospital, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service. Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported that one of the civilians was a 15-year-old Palestinian passerby.

Three soldiers were injured, according to the military. ■