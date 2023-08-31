Suspected Jordanian airstrike destroys narcotic factory in southern Syria

A suspected Jordanian airstrike hit a narcotic factory in Syria’s southern Sweida province near the Jordanian border after midnight, according to a war monitor report on Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor on Syria, said the airstrike, thought to be executed by the Jordanian airforce, demolished a narcotic manufacturing facility located on a farm in the Tal al-Sheih region in Sweida’s rural area, with no information on casualties.

On May 8, the Observatory said that a suspected Jordanian airstrike hit a location of a key drug dealer in Sweida countryside, killing him and his family.

Syrian officials have not commented on Thursday’s strike or its coordination.

In July, Jordan and Syria held a meeting in Amman to discuss cooperation to prevent drug smuggling across Syrian borders into Jordan.

The meeting, also the inaugural meeting of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Committee for Combating Drug Smuggling, focused on the pressing threats posed by drug trafficking to the entire region. ■