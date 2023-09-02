Fishing in Türkiye’s waters has resumed

September 2, 2023

Fishermen managing fishing stocks on a boat

Fishing in Türkiye’s waters has resumed after the end of an over four-month seasonal fishing ban, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The ban, issued on April 15 to rebuild fish stocks, required the fishermen to pull their boats ashore, and those violating the ban could be fined, said the report.

In an address on the occasion of the opening of the fishing season, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the fishermen for their contributions to the national economy, according to a press release from the Turkish presidency.

“We appreciate the contributions to our economy of our brothers who earn their living from the sea,” Erdogan was quoted as saying.

Regarding the fishing suspension of four and a half months, the president said that “it’s our duty to ensure sustainability in the seas as nature never forgives mistakes and negligence.”

“The more we care for our seas, the more our seas serve us with fish and other products,” he added.

