Netanyahu jets into Cyprus ahead of trilateral summit

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Cyprus to meet with President Nikos Christodouides. The two leaders will discuss developments in Cyprus-Israel bilateral relations, energy issues, and Europe-Israeli relations.

The meeting on Sunday will be followed on Monday by a trilateral summit between Cyprus, Greece and Israel in Nicosia.

Greece’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is expected to arrive on the island late on Sunday.

During May, Israel and Cyprus agreed to build a natural gas pipe that will carry Israeli natural gas to Cyprus.

Israel and Cyprus have both discovered extensive natural gas fields in their adjoining EEZs in the eastern Mediterranean and the pipeline would be the first practical step towards transferring gas to Europe.

In July, Cyprus firm EuroAsia Interconnector said it had awarded French company Nexans a 1.43 billion euro contract for a submarine electricity cable to connect the grids of Cyprus, Greece and Israel.