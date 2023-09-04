Bygones 1958: Curfew on all Greek Cypriot men underway

1958: A curfew on all Greek Cypriot men born between November 1933 and November 1943 (aged 15 to 25) came into force at 4.30am today in the Nicosia Police Division—that is the walled city and all suburbs.

The curfew announced at 1.30am, will continue until further notice.

Normal curfew passes will not be valid. Applications for special passes will be entertained at the Commissioner ‘s Office, Nicosia, if sponsored by Government heads of departments or for non Government workers by other responsible person, said an official statement.

