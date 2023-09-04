2 Air Canada planes collide on tarmac at Vancouver Int’l Airport

An Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday afternoon, CTV News reported.

While being pushed back from the gate, an Air Canada Rouge Airbus A319’s wingtip made contact with the wing of a Jazz Air Canada Express Q400, which was parked at a nearby gate, said the report.

No travelers or ground staff were injured, and passengers are being switched to different flights, it said.

The Q400 is currently still scheduled to take off Sunday despite a three-hour delay, and passengers on the A319 have been rebooked to a different plane.

The Q400 seats about 75 passengers and the Airbus A319 more than 120 passengers. ■