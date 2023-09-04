Bygones 1958: EL AL plane crashes in London, seven killed

1958: A VIKING air freighter roared out of a grey fog with one of its two engines spurting flame today and crashed into a row of houses, killing seven people and injuring eight.

A mother and her three weeks old baby son and two other children died in the wreckage of their demolished homes.

The three crewmen in the Viking, which was bound for Tel Aviv under charter to El Al Airlines, were also killed.

Nearly 100 police, firemen, ambulance and rescue workers raced to a shattered dead end street in Southall on London’s Western outskirts.

Tonight, they still had many hours toil of clearing debris ahead of them.

It was breakfast time when the doomed plane zoomed out of the fog.

Householders saw a wing slice through a lamp post as the Viking flew down their street and plunged into the houses. It demolished three and damaged others. Flaming wreckage fell in gardens.

The tail plane somersaulted over the houses and landed in a backyard.