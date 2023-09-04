Israeli teenager discovers 1,700-year-old bronze ring

A 13-year-old Israeli boy found a 1,700-year-old bronze ring in a national park close to the Sea of Galilee, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (NPA) said in a statement on Monday.

The ring was found in an archaeological site of the Sussita National Park, about two kilometers east of the Sea of Galilee, where the ancient city of Hippos was located.

The ring includes a head part and small decorations created during casting, NPA archaeologists noted.

The development of the city of Hippos began in the Hellenistic period in around 250 BC, reached its peak during the Roman and Byzantine periods, and continued to exist even after the Muslim conquest until it was destroyed by a massive earthquake in 749 AD.

The national park is home to a number of findings from the Roman and Byzantine periods, such as the forum, the central city square, a huge water reservoir in the center of the forum, remains of a magnificent basilica and an odeon, along with the remains of eight churches. ■