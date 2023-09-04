Over 600 dengue deaths recorded in Bangladesh

The Bangladeshi government has confirmed another 16 deaths from dengue fever, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since January to 634, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

The deaths includes 41 in September, 342 in August and 204 in July.

On Sept. 1-3, 6,494 more dengue cases were recorded after 71,976 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease last month, according to DGHS.

A total of 2,608 fresh dengue cases, including 892 in Dhaka, were reported in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time Sunday, DGHS data showed.

The total number of dengue fever cases reported since the start of January reached 130,302.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Symptoms may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash. ■