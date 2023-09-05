Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1783 against USD Tuesday

September 5, 2023 Famagusta Gazette China, Finance 0

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 3 pips to 7.1783 against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day. ■

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 9304 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG