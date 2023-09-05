Israel begins PCR covid tests on hospital patients

The Israeli Ministry of Health on Monday reported a moderate increase in coronavirus hospitalization due to the spread of some variants.

It instructed hospitals to perform PCR tests on every in-patient upon checking in for internal wards in the next three weeks, according to the ministry’s statement.

It noted that at this stage there is no change in the instructions to the public, adding that it is constantly monitoring morbidity trends and variants of the coronavirus in Israel and around the world.

The ministry is also preparing to provide vaccines this winter against the new sub-strains of the virus, according to the statement.

It also recommended patients with symptoms to keep in quarantine for at least five days and to wear a face mask when going out.

