Packed with tourists, Cyprus records bumper holiday revenues

Tourism revenues in Cyprus topped €1,090 million in the first half of this year, providing a huge boost to the island’s economy.

The figure marks an annual increase of 30.4 percent on last year, according to figures released by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

Britons make up largest tourist market with 34.8 percent of arrivals June – spending an average of €96 for each day of their vacation.

Tourists from Israel – the second largest market spent on average €124,72. Tourists from Poland spent on average €77,12 per day.

Arrivals from Russia and Ukraine, which accounted for about 22 percent of all foreign visitors, stopped almost completely as a result of European Union sanctions on Russia over the conflict.

As a vital cog in the economy, tourism supports thousands of jobs in hotels, restaurants, beach sports and entertainment venues

Detailed statistics on the average expenditure of tourists per person and per day by country of usual residence are presented in the following table.

Table Country of Usual Residence June 2022 June 2023 Arrivals Average Length of Stay Expenditure (€) Arrivals Average Length of Stay Expenditure (€) Per Person Per Day Per Person Per Day TOTAL 372.324 9,4 786,03 83,62 456.985 8,5 791,03 93,06 Austria 7.518 7,7 879,09 114,17 8.992 7,0 953,33 136,19 Belgium 2.211 8,8 670,17 76,16 2.165 8,2 986,25 120,27 France 5.212 8,6 642,26 74,68 7.274 6,8 672,87 98,95 Germany 20.906 8,9 895,43 100,61 17.858 8,6 927,43 107,84 Denmark 7.225 7,4 622,52 84,12 6.659 6,9 544,55 78,92 Switzerland (incl. Liechten.) 5.401 8,0 1.052,08 131,51 8.481 10,7 1.083,07 101,22 Greece 14.435 10,1 415,14 41,10 20.722 9,6 382,18 39,81 United States 5.294 9,8 746,90 76,21 6.677 13,1 1.190,42 90,87 United Kingdom 155.703 10,3 876,23 85,07 159.061 9,9 951,70 96,13 Israel 27.288 4,4 738,32 167,80 46.402 4,5 561,23 124,72 Italy 3.995 2,8 243,92 87,11 4.751 6,3 515,07 81,76 Lebanon 3.987 11,3 828,74 73,34 4.282 9,5 1.176,85 123,88 Norway 7.568 8,9 859,77 96,60 9.890 7,8 820,09 105,14 Netherlands 2.673 8,0 743,10 92,89 4.401 8,4 614,71 73,18 Poland 21.445 6,8 527,71 77,60 30.293 7,3 562,99 77,12 Sweden 18.478 8,1 654,40 80,79 22.724 8,0 707,48 88,44 Finland 3.905 10,1 917,07 90,80 3.387 6,9 863,27 125,11 Other Countries 59.080 10,2 715,25 70,12 92.966 7,9 706,91 89,48

