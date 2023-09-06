Support for United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday affirmed his government’s support for the UN Security Council’s decision to extend the mission of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) for a year.

He clarified the government’s stand during a meeting with UNIFIL Chief Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, saying that “the government is ready to cooperate with UNIFIL, through the army, to maintain security in southern Lebanon,” according to a statement released by the Council of Ministers.

He praised the existing cooperation between the army and UNIFIL as effective, calling on the international force to “work to stop Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty.”

The renewal of the UNIFIL mandate included a clause demanding UNIFIL carry out its missions in coordination with the Lebanese government.

The clause was demanded by Lebanon, which on Aug. 25 rejected the initial draft resolution that grants UNIFIL “absolute freedom of movement” in its operation in southern Lebanon.

The mandate for the operation of UNIFIL, which has been holding patrols along Lebanon’s southern border with Israel since its establishment in 1978, is renewed annually. The extension would allow the peacekeeping mission to operate for another year until Aug. 31, 2024.

According to the latest data, the UNIFIL has 9,994 peacekeepers from 49 countries.

