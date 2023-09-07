3 dead as storm “Daniel” hits Greece

Three people died and three went missing as a storm hit Greece, the country’s national news agency AMNA reported on Wednesday.

The storm, dubbed “Daniel” by Greek meteorologists, has brought heavy rainfall sweeping the country from the western part since Monday. It caused extensive flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday in central Greece, forcing the evacuation of settlements.

The bodies of an 87-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man were recovered by firefighters in central Greece, near the cities of Volos and Larissa respectively, on Wednesday. On Tuesday also near Volos a shepherd lost his life.

Three men were reported missing on Tuesday and Wednesday in the same region, according to AMNA.

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been affected. Farmers and stockbreeders have reported damages, while traffic has been interrupted also in parts of the national highway connecting Athens to Thessaloniki port city in the north.

During the past 48 hours, the Fire Brigade received 2,421 telephone calls asking for help to evacuate people, pump out waters and remove fallen trees, according to the latest update, mainly in Thessaly region.

The Greek capital also experienced heavy downpour on Wednesday that briefly turned parts of main avenues and roads into rivers.

Greek authorities have issued several alerts for citizens to avoid unnecessary movement and be cautious. The bad weather front is expected to recede on Thursday evening. ■