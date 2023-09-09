Arab League, Egypt offer condolences to Morocco over deadly quake

Arab League (AL) and Egypt on Saturday expressed their sincere condolences to Morocco over the recent earthquake that left at least 820 dead and over 672 injured.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, secretary-general of the Cairo-based AL, condoled with Morocco in a statement posted on social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, hoping the country will quickly overcome the crisis.

The Arab Parliament, affiliated with the AL, also expressed in a statement its solidarity with the government, people and parliament of Morocco over the “devastating earthquake” that hit the kingdom.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “Egypt affirmed its full solidarity with the government and people of Morocco in facing the devastating aftermath of this horrific accident and painful affliction.”

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco Friday at 11:11 p.m. local time (2211 GMT) at a depth of 18.5 km, said the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake was near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province, some 70 km southwest of Marrakesh. ■

