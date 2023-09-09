Israel to lift 5-day ban on exports from Gaza at main crossing

The Israeli authorities have decided to reopen the Kerem Shalom border crossing for commercial goods leaving the Gaza Strip after a five-day closure, Palestinian authorities said on Friday.

“Israel has officially informed us that goods exports through Kerem Shalom will restart on Sunday,” the coordinating commission run by the Palestinian Authority said in a press statement to Xinhua.

Israel on Tuesday halted commercial goods leaving Gaza through Kerem Shalom, the sole crossing point for exports from Gaza to Israel, after thwarting an attempt to smuggle explosive materials at the crossing, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Israel accused the armed Palestinians in Gaza of assisting the militants in the West Bank in manufacturing explosives for use in attacks against the Israelis.

During the five-day suspension, the Gaza-based businessmen, workers, and human rights organizations have called on the international community to pressure Israel to revoke its decision and reopen the crossing.

Israel has imposed a tight blockade on the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2.3 million people, since the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) seized control of the enclave in 2007.

Since then, the economic situation in the strip has deteriorated, leaving its residents struggling in dire living conditions. ■