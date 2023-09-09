Saudi economy grows by 1.2 pct in Q2: report

Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.2 percent in the second quarter of 2023 year on year, the Saudi Press Agency reports, citing figures issued by the General Authority for Statistics.

In the April-June period, the kingdom saw a 6.1-percent increase in non-oil activities and a 4.3-percent decrease in the oil sector, revealed the figures.

The seasonally adjusted real GDP, according to the figures, fell slightly by 0.2 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. ■