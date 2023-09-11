Armed clashes intensified in refugee camp in S. Lebanon, killing 2

Armed clashes between members of the Fatah Movement and Islamic militants in Ain Al-Helweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon intensified on Saturday, killing two people and injuring 11 others, the National News Agency reported.

This brings the death toll to three and the total number of injuries to 55 since the beginning of the clashes on Thursday, according to the Elnashra news website.

The clashes led to a new wave of displacement from the camp, as hundreds of families took refuge in the hall of the Mosuli Mosque in the city of Sidon.

A meeting was held between the municipality of Sidon and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to find ways to shelter the displaced people and secure their food and health needs until the security situation in the camp calms down.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday discussed with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about the developments in the camp.

Mikati stressed the priority of stopping military actions and cooperating with the Lebanese security services to address the existing tensions.

“What is happening does not serve the Palestinian cause at all and constitutes a grave insult to Lebanon in general, and in particular to the city of Sidon, which embraces the Palestinian brothers,” Mikati said, adding that residents on Lebanese territories must respect the laws and regulations of the country to preserve the safety of its citizens.

For his part, Abbas issued strict instructions to rival Palestinians in the camp to achieve a complete and comprehensive truce, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Saturday.

Between July 29 and Aug. 3, clashes between Palestinian rival groups in the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon had killed at least 13 people and injured dozens of others. ■