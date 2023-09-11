Türkiye pledges to continue its support for Africa

Türkiye welcomes the decision to grant the African Union (AU) in the Group of 20 (G20) as a full member, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We are pleased that the AU became a permanent member of G20 by the decision adopted at the G20 Summit in New Delhi,” the ministry said in a statement.

“As a strategic partner of the AU, Türkiye spares no effort to enhance the representation of the AU in international fora and to make Africa’s voice heard,” it said.

Permanent membership of the AU to G20, which Ankara has “supported from the very beginning, represents a valuable step for the prevalence of effective multilateralism in international relations,” it added.

Türkiye will continue its support for Africa to reach its deserved position in the international system, according to the statement.

The G20 members agreed on Saturday to accept the AU as a new member in an effort to give a greater voice and more representation to developing countries. The agreement was reached at the inaugural session of the two-day G20 summit held in New Delhi during the weekend.

