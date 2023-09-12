2,300 killed, over 5,000 missing after floods sweep Eastern Libya

At least 2,300 people were killed and more than 5,000 others went missing in the Libyan city of Derna after heavy floods swept eastern part of the country on Sunday, Libya’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

Resue teams from all around Libya are heading for Derna, the ministry’s Emergency Department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Libyan government on Tuesday sent an airplane carrying 14 tons of medical supplies, as well as dozens of medical professionals, to the eastern city of Benghazi to deal with the floods’ aftermath.

A Mediterranean storm made landfall in eastern Libya on Sunday, triggering floods and destroying facilities along its path.

President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed al-Menfi on Monday called for international assistance to cope with the aftermath of the floods, adding Derna, Al-Bayda and Shahhat were among the cities hit hard by the floods. ■