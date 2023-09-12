Czech’s recommend vaccination against COVID-19

The Czech Health Ministry on Monday recommended vaccination against COVID-19 this autumn, especially for those at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Although the current epidemiological situation in the Czech Republic is stable, and there has been no significant rise in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, there has been an increase in the number of people infected with the virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic has been rising steadily since August, and nearly 900 people have tested positive in the country in the past week.

“Before the season of respiratory infections, the ministry emphasizes that the basic prevention tool is vaccination and … respiratory hygiene. Vaccination is recommended especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly or chronically ill persons,” the Czech Health Ministry said.

The ministry said that vaccines adapted to the latest variants of COVID-19 have been arriving in the Czech Republic this week, and will be provided for free.

“I would like to appeal to everyone to get vaccinated because it is the best way to protect yourself against a serious disease and to keep the COVID-19 numbers low this season,” said Health Minister Vlastimil Valek.

Israel begins PCR covid tests on hospital patients The Israeli Ministry of Health on Monday reported a moderate increase in coronavirus hospitalization due to the spread of some variants. It instructed hospitals to perform PCR tests on every in-patient upon checking in for [Read More] COVID-19 cases see ‘remarkable increase’ in Lebanon Lebanese caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad has warned that COVID-19 cases have seen a remarkable increase in Lebanon recently, calling on citizens to take proper precautionary measures. The situation at hospitals is under control so [Read More]