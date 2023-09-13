Easy win for Spain at home to Cyprus

Spain enjoyed a comfortable 6-0 win at home to Cyprus on Tuesday to strengthen their claim for a place in next summer’s European Championships.

The game was resolved by the 33rd minute after Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams set up both Gavi for a left-footed finish on 18 minutes, and then Mikel Merino’s header 15 minutes later to put Spain 2-0 ahead against a rival that had lost their first four qualifiers.

It was 3-0 before halftime when Alvaro Morata showed his striking instincts to slide the ball home after a shot from 16-year-old Lamile Yamal bounced back to him off the woodwork.

Real Madrid duo Dani Carvajal and Joselu combined in the second half for the latter to nod home Spain’s fourth after 70 minutes.

Ferran Torres, who was only called into the squad on Sunday, rounded off the win with goals in the 72nd and 82nd minutes, as well as setting up Alex Baena for his first goal for his country in the 76th minute as Spain ran riot.

Spain now have nine points from four qualifying games and their matches at home to Scotland on October 12 and away to Norway three days later will be vital if they want to be in Germany next summer. ■