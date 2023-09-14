Egypt sends medics to Libya disaster zone

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has instructed the Egyptian Armed Forces to dispatch a Mistral helicopter carrier to serve as a field hospital treating those injured in Libya’s deadly floods, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sisi also asked Egyptian forces and disaster-relief teams heading for Libya to “exert utmost efforts to mitigate the impact” of the disaster, it added.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian president has asked the country’s Western Military Zone to set up camps to accommodate displaced survivors of Libya’s floods, the state-run Ahram newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Egypt has sent three military planes carrying medical supplies, food, and rescuers to neighboring Libya, local media reported.

According to official data, at least 5,300 people are feared dead and over 10,000 others went missing after heavy floods hit eastern Libya on Sunday.

UN emergency teams begins work in Libya The UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Libya, Georgette Gagnon, has designated an emergency team to support local authorities and partners following storm Daniel, UN humanitarians said on Wednesday. A 12-person UN Disaster Assessment and [Read More] Arab League, Egypt offer condolences to Morocco over deadly quake Arab League (AL) and Egypt on Saturday expressed their sincere condolences to Morocco over the recent earthquake that left at least 820 dead and over 672 injured. Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, secretary-general of the Cairo-based AL, condoled [Read More]