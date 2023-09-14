Israel to optimize use of electricity grid

Israel announced a plan to encourage the establishment of renewable energy generation and storage facilities in dense urban areas, the Israeli Electricity Authority said Thursday.

The plan will grant bonuses to companies, entrepreneurs, and property owners that set up such facilities in 70 selected dense urban areas.

The goal is to optimize the use of the electricity grid, reduce loads and electricity losses, and help Israel achieve its national renewable energy goals, said the authority, adding that the plan is important amid the growing demand for electricity, the lack of land, and climate change.

The authority said decentralizing electricity generation through small installations nationwide enables clean energy production and increases economic competition.

Talks on Cyprus – Israel energy interconnector to begin Technical committees from Israel and Cyprus are scheduled to open talks in July on an energy interconnector between the two eastern Mediterranean countries, the first such project in the region, Cyprus’s Minister of Energy, Commerce [Read More] Israel to connect many high-scale renewable energy facilities Israel will allocate more than 2,000 additional megawatts in the national electricity grid to connect renewable energy facilities, mainly solar ones, the country’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said in a statement on Sunday. The [Read More]