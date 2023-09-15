Jordan sends 2nd relief plane to flood-hit Libya

Jordan on Thursday dispatched a second plane carrying a rescue team and humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Libya to support its rescue and relief operation.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a statement that the plane was sent upon an order by King Abdullah II and in coordination with the armed forces, the Public Security Directorate, and the government-run Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO).

Sinan Majali, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the team includes 88 members, of whom five are physicians.

The team has taken part in several international rescue missions, said the statement.

Earlier, Jordan sent its first relief plane, loaded with humanitarian aid including blankets, mattresses, and foodstuff, to eastern Libya, according to a statement by the JHCO.

The death toll from the storm-induced floods that struck eastern Libya has risen to 5,500, with another 7,000 injured, about 10,000 reported missing, and 30,000 displaced, according to Libya’s Tripoli-based emergency services on Wednesday. ■