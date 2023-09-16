Eirewave Elevates Your Music Experience: Now Streaming in FLAC Quality

Eirewave, the United Kingdom’s radio celebrating the vibrant pop rock scene of the UK and Ireland, proudly announces a revolutionary advancement in audio quality.

Started on Friday, September 15th, 2023, Eirewave Radio is streaming in the FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) format, delivering a unique listening experience.

FLAC technology is not just an upgrade; it’s a revelation. While conventional streams may diminish the subtle nuances of your favorite songs, FLAC does the opposite – it preserves every sonic detail. When you tune in to Eirewave Radio’s FLAC stream, you’re not merely listening to music; you’re engulfed in an auditory voyage of unparalleled depth and clarity.

Think you’ve heard every note, every riff, and every subtle detail in your favorite tracks? Think again. With FLAC, you’ll unearth the hidden treasures buried within your music. It’s like rediscovering your music collection – an adventure waiting for you to embark upon.

"Our commitment to providing the best audio quality for our listeners is unwavering. In a world where many music streaming platforms prioritize convenience over quality by compressing audio, we stand firmly in our belief that every note, every detail, and every nuance in the music matters. Musicians and sound engineers pour their hearts and expertise into crafting the perfect sound, and it is our responsibility to ensure that this meticulous work is not lost in translation. We stream in FLAC because we believe that artists deserve to have their art reproduced on air in its purest form. Our listeners deserve nothing less than the best, and that's precisely what we aim to deliver," said the owner of Eirewave Olivier Mauxion.