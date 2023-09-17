Promoting unique agricultural products in the Middle East

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has launched a workshop in Egypt’s capital Cairo to promote unique agricultural products in the Middle East.

The workshop is part of the FAO’s “One Country One Priority Product (OCOP)” initiative in the Near East and North Africa (NENA) region, which aims to help countries develop and promote their special agricultural products (SAPs).

Over 100 participants from the OCOP member countries, namely Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia and Yemen, took part in the event.

OCOP products are typically those with unique qualities or characteristics, such as a particular flavor, aroma, or growing method. They can also be products that are important to the local culture or economy.

In the region, some of the most prominent SAPs include dates, carob, coffee, harissa, figs, olives, and pulses.

At the workshop, participants from NENA countries will discuss how to promote their SAPs and overcome challenges such as outdated farming practices, a lack of infrastructure, limited access to markets, etc.

