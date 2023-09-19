Tribal gunmen attack oil well in central Yemen

Tribal gunmen launched an attack and detonated explosives at an oil well and pipeline in Yemen’s central province of Marib on Monday, said a local source.

“Tribal gunmen bombed on Monday morning the oil well and pipeline in the field of As’ad al-Kamil, about 20 km east of Safer oil fields,” the source in the field told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Firefighters have managed to extinguish the pipeline fire, but efforts continue to control the well fire, the source said, adding no casualties were caused by the attack.

The motivation behind the attack remains unclear.

The oil fields in Marib, a crucial oil production hub in Yemen, have been targeted by tribal and terrorist groups in similar incidents over the past years.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia took over several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.