Bayern down Manchester United in a seven-goal thriller

Bayern Munich started their UEFA Champions League campaign with a hard earned 4-3 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday.

United took the reins from the start and almost stunned the German giants with three minutes gone, but Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was equal to Christian Eriksen’s close-range attempt from a tight angle.

United posed more of a threat but it was the Bavarians who opened the scoring out of thin air in the 28th minute. Leroy Sane exchanged a one-two with Harry Kane inside the box before catching United custodian Andre Onana flat-footed.

Bayern doubled their advantage only four minutes later as Jamal Musiala raced down the right wing and squared the ball into the box, allowing Serge Gnabry to poke home from close range.

The visitors recovered after the restart and halved the deficit four minutes into the second half when Marcus Rashford teed up for Rasmus Hojlund, who beat Ulreich into the far corner.

United’s joy didn’t last long, as Bayern restored their two-goal advantage after the referee awarded the hosts a penalty following a VAR handball review in the 53rd minute. Kane stepped up and drilled the ball from the spot into the bottom right corner to make it 3-1.

Sane nearly made it four moments later, but the left post denied the Germany international from the edge of the box.

It looked like United’s resistance was broken as Bayern dominated possession and continued to press forward. Bayern kept Onana busy but neither Kane nor Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was able to add more goals.

Bayern were in complete control but United still reduced the deficit against the run of play as Casemiro tapped home a loose ball inside the area.

The hosts responded in injury-time and made it 4-2 after Mathys Tel hammered Joshua Kimmich’s pinpoint cross into the roof of the net.

The Red Devils rallied again after Casemiro headed home his second of the game following a free kick from Bruno Fernandes in the dying seconds, but there was no time to try to find an equalizer.

“It is not the result we wanted but we played against a very strong opponent on the road. We started well in the second half but, as I said, it is not the result we wanted,” said United defender Victor Lindelof. ■