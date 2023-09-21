Houthi delegation’s visit to Riyadh “important step” to revive Yemeni peace process: UN envoy

The United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Wednesday welcomed the Houthi delegation’s recent visit to the Saudi capital of Riyadh, saying it is an important step to revive the stalled Yemeni peace process.

In a statement released by his office, Grundberg expressed gratitude for the mediation efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman in facilitating dialogue between Yemen’s warring parties in order to resolve key issues and resume the UN-led negotiations between Yemeni factions.

The Houthi delegation met with officials in Saudi Arabia last week, the first such visit since a civil war broke out in Yemen in 2014 and the latest attempt to end the war.

While details of the truce discussions in Riyadh remain undisclosed, Grundberg said the renewed momentum is an important step forward.

He stressed the need to build on the progress and bring Yemenis together to reach compromises essential for achieving peace, recovery and development in the war-torn country.

The UN envoy noted that continued engagement from regional and international stakeholders is critical for Yemen to achieve lasting peace.

The previous truce, brokered by the UN, expired in October last year. However, fighting between Houthi rebels and pro-government forces has largely abated on several frontlines in the absence of a truce.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa. ■