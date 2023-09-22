Iranian, Egyptian FMs discuss boosting bilateral ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry discussed improving bilateral ties in New York, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, the two foreign ministers held “comprehensive, positive and fruitful” talks on issues of common interests, according to a statement released by the Iranian ministry.

The ministers highlighted their countries’ civilizational and historical backgrounds and cultural commonalities, stressing the need for the continuation of the talks between Iranian and Egyptian officials to smooth the path and take steps toward safeguarding the common interests.

They also emphasized that promoting bilateral relations and cooperation will not only safeguard the two countries’ interests but also have positive regional impacts.

Iran and Egypt severed diplomatic relations in 1980. In recent months, both countries have announced a willingness to mend bilateral ties by settling differences on certain issues. ■