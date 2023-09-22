Ship with Ukrainian grain arrives off Türkiye’s Bosphorus Strait via “humanitarian corridor”

The first cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain arrived off Türkiye’s Bosphorus Strait on Thursday using a temporary “humanitarian corridor.”

The Ihlas news agency said the ship “Resilient Africa” anchored off the Sariyer district at the Black Sea entrance of the Bosphorus Strait.

The vessel will later pass through the strait, heading to Israel, according to the agency.

Ukraine announced in August a “humanitarian corridor” to allow grain shipment after Russia withdrew from a UN-brokered grain agreement.

Russia and Ukraine separately signed the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul in July 2022, allowing Ukraine to export its grain and other agricultural products from its Black Sea ports.

Renewed twice, the agreement collapsed on July 17 after Moscow said it pulled out of the deal. ■