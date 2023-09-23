400 publishers take part in 2023 Amman Int’l Book Fair

The 2023 Amman International Book Fair started in Jordan’s capital on Thursday with the participation of some 400 international publishing houses, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

The 10-day fair, jointly organized by the Jordanian Publishers Association, the Ministry of Culture, and the Greater Amman Municipality, will feature cultural interacting activities, such as symposiums and seminars.

Jordanian Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar said that the fair is a platform for dialogue and idea exchange, highlighting it offers cultural activities for Jordanian families, schools, university students, cultural institutions and bodies, and visitors to Jordan.

Qatar is selected as the guest of honor participating in the current exhibition, with a high-ranking official delegation including a number of Qatari writers, novelists, and researchers. ■