EU says committed to supporting Lebanon in overcoming crisis

The newly-appointed European Union (EU) Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele has assured the EU’s continued commitment to support Lebanon in recovering from its crisis.

“The EU is committed to supporting Lebanon and its people to put the country on the path to recovery,” De Waele said during her meeting with Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Slim, according to the National News Agency.

De Waele stressed the EU’s continued support for state institutions, noting “the importance of carrying out structural reforms that will help Lebanon restore international confidence.”

The two officials also discussed an EU-funded project to control borders while emphasizing the importance of the project for Lebanon.

For his part, Slim praised the EU’s continued support for Lebanon, especially the Lebanese army, stressing that “it has become very urgent to address the Syrian displacement issue, which is the responsibility of the international community as a whole.” ■