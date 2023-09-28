Israel reopens Gaza crossing after two weeks of closure

Israel reopened its main crossing point with the Gaza Strip on Thursday morning after closing it for two weeks amid border protests.

The Erez Crossing, the sole pedestrian crossing between Gaza and Israel, has been reopened for Palestinian workers to enter Israel, the Office of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), an Israeli Defense Ministry unit that coordinates with the Palestinians, announced in a press release.

The crossing will remain open “depending on the assessment of the situation and the security stability,” said the statement.

Israel closed the crossing for the Jewish new year holiday on Sept. 15, citing security concerns.

Approximately 18,000 Gazans hold permits from Israeli authorities to work in Israel, bringing much-needed funds into the economy of the Palestinian enclave, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007. ■