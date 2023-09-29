Germany to purchase air defense system from Israel

Germany is to purchase a 3.5-billion-U.S. dollar air defense system from Israel, after the two countries signed a joint declaration of intent here on Thursday.

The Arrow 3 air defense system can destroy enemy missiles at an altitude of more than 100 kilometers, which is outside the atmosphere.

“It is without exaggeration a historic day for our two nations,” Germany’s Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius said after the deal was inked. “Air defense is essential, especially for us in the center of Europe.”

The two countries were “making history” with the deal, said Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The acquisition is part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), which is intended to improve the air defense shield over Europe. A total of 19 countries are participating. ■