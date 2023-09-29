Germany to tighten controls along its borders

Germany is preparing to tighten controls along its borders to address human trafficking, Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser has said.



“We are also preparing additional stationary border controls,” she told Deutschlandfunk radio. “And we will have to see what that brings.”

The planned new measures are most effective if they are implemented in close cooperation with the neighboring countries, Faeser added. The Czech Republic has already agreed to intensify controls together with the German Federal Police, and Poland is also expected to join them.

Faeser has recently announced the government’s intention to step up the fight against human trafficking. “If we catch smugglers, it will make a big difference, because right now we believe that one in four or five people comes into the country via smugglers,” she said.

During a raid early on Tuesday, the federal police discovered a large group of Syrians who were suspected of having been smuggled into Germany. Arrest warrants were issued for five suspected smugglers. Investigators seized “extensive evidence,” including cell phones, SIM cards, gold worth around 220,000 euros (233,245 U.S. dollars), and 16,000 euros in cash, the federal police said.

The number of irregular migrants entering the country surged in recent months. Between January and August, almost 71,000 unauthorized entries were registered (45,000 in the same period of 2022), the federal police said. (1 euro = 1.06 U.S. dollar)

Poland mulls checks at border with Germany Poland is considering imposing border controls with other countries including Germany, a spokesman for the Polish ruling party said on Wednesday. “I know that this type of analysis is underway because Germany is very often [Read More]

Italy: 6,800 migrants arrive within a 24-hour time span A record number of asylum seekers landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa between Tuesday and Wednesday, placing overwhelming pressure on the island’s resources. According to government sources, around 6,800 migrants — more than the [Read More]