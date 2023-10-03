Türkiye launches massive anti-terror operations after bomb attack in capital

Turkish security forces detained Tuesday at least 67 suspected members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in anti-terror operations across Türkiye, the interior minister said.

“Currently, 466 operations are being carried out in rural areas throughout Türkiye, including eight medium-scale and 458 small-scale operations within the scope of the fight against terrorism,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

The operations came after two attackers attempted a bomb attack in front of the Turkish Interior Ministry’s building in the capital Ankara on Sunday, injuring two police officers. A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the ministry, the other was shot dead by the police.

One of the attackers was identified as Hasan Oguz, a PKK member, and investigations are underway to identify the other attacker, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. ■