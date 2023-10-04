Surge seen in Finnish energy efficiency measures in 2022 due to crisis

A record number of energy efficiency measures were introduced in Finland in 2022 as a result of the energy crisis, the country’s government said on Tuesday. This resulted in an annual reduction of 12.5 terawatt hours of energy consumption, it added.

Almost 5,400 new measures to improve energy efficiency were implemented in Finland in 2022. Almost half (45 percent) are already operational, including changes in controls and operating times, according to the government. The energy saved corresponds to the annual energy use of 625,000 electrically-heated, single-family houses in the country.

Moreover, from 2017 to 2022, companies and municipalities in Finland that have signed energy efficiency agreements launched nearly 25,000 different energy efficiency measures. These reduced annual carbon dioxide emissions by around 2.7 million tons by the end of 2022, the equivalent of the average carbon footprint of nearly 270,000 Finnish people.

Energy efficiency agreements are part of Finland’s Energy and Climate Strategy, and the primary means of promoting efficient energy use in Finland. The current agreement period covers the years 2017 to 2025.

According to the government, by the end of 2022 the vast majority of industries included in the agreement had already reached the 2025 energy efficiency goal set for the year.

“We have already started updating the low-carbon roadmaps with the industries. We need more clean energy for society’s growing energy needs. At the same time, we should use energy efficiently, not wastefully. The crisis years have awakened people and companies to seek new energy-saving measures. I also expect future energy efficiency agreements to make our energy use more efficient,” said Climate and Environment Minister Kai Mykkanen. ■