Cyprus airline flies into Middle East market

TUS Airways operated its first flight to Dubai on Sunday 1st October 2023.

Tus Airways’ Flight U8 684, operated by a Airbus A320 aircraft, was welcomed with an opening ceremony attended by Giorgos Papanastasiou, the Cyprus Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry; Meropi Christofi, the Ambassador of Cyprus to the UAE; Majed Al Joker, Chief Operations Officer of Dubai Airports; and Ahmed Aly, Chief Executive Officer of TUS Airways.

The new service between Larnaca and Dubai represents TUS Airways’ first scheduled service to the Middle East region and marks an important milestone, offering customers a highly convenient schedule and outstanding value for money.

During the official launch ceremony, Ahmed Aly, TUS Airways’ CEO, stated: ‘We are delighted to launch this new direct service to Dubai, a much-anticipated addition to our expanded network. We are confident this new route will further strengthen the tourism, commercial and trade ties between the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus, whilst providing our customers with a great value-for-money option to travel between both countries. ‘

‘As the proud bearer of the Cypriot flag, we aim to offer a seamless travel experience for both Cypriots and international visitors by offering strong regional connectivity throughout the East Mediterranean. We thank Dubai Airport for their warm welcome.’

“We are delighted to welcome TUS Airways, Cyprus’ largest airline, to the growing list of airlines operating flights to and from Dubai International (DXB). As the world’s busiest international airport, we will continue to expand our network and provide seamless connectivity, while ensuring we’re always enhancing the guest experience and providing world-class services for all our guests. The launch of this new service offers greater flexibility and more choice for travellers who fly between Dubai and Cyprus, and we expect it to boost tourism and trade in both destinations,” said Majed Al Joker.

TUS Airways operates flights between Larnaca and Dubai twice per week, on Thursdays and Sundays, with fares that offer the best value in the market, starting from as little as €138 one way (including all taxes).