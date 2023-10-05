Police arrest over 100 suspected drug dealers in Istanbul

October 5, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Mediterranean Focus, Turkey 0

Over 100 people were arrested in a major operation against drug traffickers in Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Thursday.

Police carried out overnight raids in 25 out of 39 districts of the city, arresting 104 suspects, Yerlikaya said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police also seized 3.5 kilograms of bonsai and various amounts of methamphetamine, cannabis, skunk, drug pills, weapons, and money, he said.

The fight against terrorism, drugs, organized crime gangs, and irregular migration will continue “relentlessly” in the country, the minister added. ■

