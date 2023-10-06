10,000 demonstrate in Brussels against “anti-breakers” law

October 6, 2023 Famagusta Gazette Europe 0

Around 10,000 people, according to the common trade union front, demonstrated here on Thursday to denounce Belgium’s draft “anti-protest law,” which they argue risks undermining the fundamental right to demonstrate.

The law, tabled by Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne, would introduce a three-year public protest ban for demonstrators convicted at previous demonstrations.

The trade union front and a number of associations fear that this law will be misused by the political authorities to prevent even peaceful demonstrations.

The nationwide strike has considerably disrupted the public transport services, particularly in Brussels. ■

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 9616 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG