7,700-year-old clay figurines unearthed in W. Türkiye

Three 7,700-year-old human figures have been found during ongoing archeological digs in Türkiye’s western port city of Izmir, the local Demiroren news agency reported on Thursday.

The findings were unearthed at the 8,850-year-old Ulucak Mound, the oldest settlement in Izmir, according to Demiroren.

Ozlem Cevik, an academic leading the excavations, said these figures differed from those unearthed so far in the area and were not well-known artifacts for the region.

Cevik said two of the figures were believed to be a pair, wearing the same costumes with hats and having pointy noses, and the third piece was a female with a baby in her arms. She added that all the figures were made of terracotta and clay.

Experts said such figurines have been primarily seen in the Balkans.

Cevik and her team have been working at the Ulucak Mound since 2009. ■