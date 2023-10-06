Australian police report fatal plane crash near Canberra

A plane crashed in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Friday, with the number of people on board currently remaining unknown.

NSW Police Force confirmed in a statement that emergency services are now at the scene of a fatal plane crash in Gundaroo, a small village located about 35 km north of Canberra.

According to the statement, officers were called to a property on Hadlow Drive in Gundaroo just before 3:00 p.m. local time, following reports of a plane having crashed and caught alight.

The blaze was extinguished by the Rural Fire Service and police have established a crime scene. Officers are conducting inquiries into the incident, including confirming how many people were on board at the time.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified and will attend the scene. ■